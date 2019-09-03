SUMMARY: Our region is going to experience a lot of sunny and warm/hot weather over the next week. Rain chances are slim to none until the middle to end of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. Northerly winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: Sunny but not quite as hot. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Breezy northerly winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY -TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s each day with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

