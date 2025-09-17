Staying the same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you like it or not, conditions are staying constant into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Comfortable conditions tonight. There will be a light chance for patchy fog into early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: The morning will start calm, building in passing clouds towards the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s, with isolated to scattered rain chances picking up. Lows will hold in the middle 60s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Staying warm with rain potential. Expect afternoon highs to be in the low to middle 90s. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Friday has a slightly greater chance for rain to continue into the early evening.