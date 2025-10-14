Staying the Same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a quiet week ahead with warm temperatures before rain chances return this weekend.

TUESDAY: Similar to yesterday – high temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80’s. We may have some gusty winds at times, up to 20 mph. Dry air is keeping us feeling comfortable, so it’s a nice day to head outside and enjoy the weather.

WEDNESDAY: More of the same. High temperatures will again be in the mid-80’s, with no rain expected. The sunshine is sticking around!

THURSDAY: We’ll warm up slightly on Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the upper-80’s. Otherwise, it’ll be another sunny day with limited cloud cover.