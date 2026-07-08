Staying the same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Through the second half of the week, conditions stay the same.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Tonight, there will be passing clouds through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s, once again.

THURSDAY: Not much to change in the forecast from the past several days. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s by the afternoon. Passing clouds throughout the day, with plenty of sun. There will be the continued chance for showers and storms into the evening. Low temperatures return to the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Not much more to talk about here. Afternoon highs in the middle 90s. Mix of clouds and sun, with very light potential for a pop-up storm. Low temps stick to the middle 70s.