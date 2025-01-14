Staying tolerable a bit longer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High temps will continue to be comfortable, while overnight lows stay quite cold! Next rain chance is on the way, for the end of week and early weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold and mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 20s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A bit of a copy and paste type of day. Conditions overall will not be changing much. Highs are expected to be in the lower 50s, with sub-freezing overnight lows in the 20s.

THURS/FRI: Slightly milder, with afternoon highs reaching middle to upper 50s! There will be a mix of sun and clouds, building in the coverage more on Friday. Overnight lows will become slightly warmer too. Thursday night, lower 30s. Friday night, upper 40s with a chance of rain going overnight and into the weekend.