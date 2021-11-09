Staying warm as rain moves in Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The weather stays tranquil and mild until rainy conditions develop Thursday.

TUESDAY: After another cold start, temperatures once again will rebound into the 70s today with lots of sunshine. It’s hard to beat this weather in early November!

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: The day starts mostly cloudy to overcast ahead of developing rain chances. A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the region during the day and bring likely rain chances along with it. Instability, or storm energy, will generally be lacking with this front, and the main wind energy is pulling away from the Twin States as well. This suggests little to no severe weather potential, although a few rumbles are possible.

FRIDAY: Behind Thursday’s front, temperatures will start in the low 40s Friday morning. Mostly sunny sky conditions help highs reach back to the 60s, but it will be noticeably cooler than the start of the week.

WEEKEND: As strong high pressure develops in from the west, temperatures will drop into the 30s for most. It remains to be seen if the high can position directly overhead; if this happens, the first widespread light freeze could occur. Saturday’s highs may hold in the 50s despite sunshine, but milder weather is expected Sunday ahead of the next front.