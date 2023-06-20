Staying warm but cooler than average

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The next couple of days are going to be staying cooler than average for this time of the year. However, by the weekend, average temperatures for June return. Light rain chance does continue for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another mostly calm night. There is a light chance for a few scattered showers throughout the evening. Overnight lows stay warm in the middle to upper 60s.

WED/THUR: Slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of the week, in the middle 80s. Wednesday brings a heavier chance for more rain across NE MS during the afternoon and early evening. The chance continues into Thursday, but does become lighter. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures start to heat back up, into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chance will be much lighter for the end of the week, allowing a bit more sun to shine. Lows will be warm in the middle to upper 60s.