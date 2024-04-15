Staying warm this week with some rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay a bit above average for mid April this week. There are some signs cooler air moves in late this weekend and/or early next week.

MONDAY: The weather stays dry and quite warm with highs into the middle 80s!

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds move in, but we should stay mostly dry save for an isolated shower. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

TUE/WED: A glancing pass of a strong upper-air disturbance will give us the chance of some occasional showers Tuesday, and possibly a few storms Tuesday night. A few showers could stick around into Wednesday as well, but nothing widespread is expected. Highs will likely stay in the low 80s both days.

REST OF WEEK/WEEKEND: Confidence remains generally low on the evolution of daily rain chances from Thursday into the weekend. There are no focused upper-air disturbances, but there remains plenty of moisture and mid-April warmth. This should lead to some degree of rain chances, which should be modulated by any weak (but locally stronger) disturbances moving through the zonal flow aloft. Some cooler air looks to move in by Sunday.