Staying warm with storm threat Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures continue ahead of Wednesday evening’s storm potential.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase as moisture returns to the Deep South. A few showers are likely to move into the area after lunch as well, keeping high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage will continue along with the chance of patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will only drop into the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy, warm, and breezy day with highs in the lower 70s for most. While spotty/occasional downpours are possible through the day, the main “event” will hold off until after sunset. Showers and storms will develop into the region from the west/southwest, bringing potential severe weather. For now, the timeline for severe weather looks to be from roughly 6p to 2am. Damaging wind gusts and a tornado threat will accompany the storms, so make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather information!

THURSDAY: All storms should be out before sunrise, leaving a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. Highs will still reach the upper 60s ahead of the parent cold front.

FRIDAY: A final round of scattered showers under a mostly cloudy sky will close the week out. Highs will still reach the upper 50s before falling quickly Friday night to below freezing.

WEEKEND: With high pressure nearby, expect plenty of sun each day with cold mornings and cool afternoons.