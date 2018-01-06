The Steady Climb Upwards Continues

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build in allowing overnight lows to remain in the mid 20s. Winds will also pick up overnight, from the east at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds build in leaving mostly cloudy skies for much of Sunday. Highs will reach into the low 50s. Rain showers will arrive early in the evening and will linger into the day on Monday. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Showers will hang around for much of the day along with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 50s for most. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A bit warmer as highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Otherwise we stay mostly cloudy. Some stray showers may develop Wednesday. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: As our next system moves through, most of us will see some moisture. Highs on Thursday will skyrocket into the upper 60s and some areas may even reach 70 degrees ahead of the front. Once the front moves through, its a whole different story. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s again with lows back into the 20s.