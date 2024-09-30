Steady warming trend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds will clear, sun will return, temperatures will become warmer. On our way back through the 80s for the first days of October. Hello new month!

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds maintain with a few rogue showers possible. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s. There is a chance for some patchy fog overnight and into the morning.

FIRST DAY OF OCTOBER: Once the sun comes up, the fog will lift. High temperatures will be back in the middle 80s. The clearing will eventually allow the clouds to become a bit light and more spread out. Lows will drop into the low to middle 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not a whole lot going on. Temperatures will continue climbing through the middle to upper 80s. By middle of the week, conditions will be mostly clear too. Sunshine! Overnight lows maintain in the low to middle 60s. Light rain chance possible Friday. The NHC is keeping their eyes on the tropics for any new developments.