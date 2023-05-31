Steel Dynamics Aluminum Mill moves forward with project plans

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Construction is in full swing at the future site of the Steel Dynamics Aluminum Mill.

Ground has broken on the site of the new aluminum mill.

They are expected to ramp up construction once they get the proper permits, which are expected in the next 30-45 days.

The new roads have been paved and improvements are being made on their water and sewer systems.

Those close to the development have already given it a completion timeline.

“The project is underway. Probably when the permits get in place is when you’ll see stuff going vertical, again we think that will be sometime in June, maybe the late part of June, and it’ll probably take two years to build the building and install the equipment. So these huge projects, remember this is an excess of two billion dollars, will take a long time to build. About 24 months is my guess,” said Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO of Golden Triangle LINK.

The Steel Dynamics Aluminum mill is expected to provide about 800 more jobs in the area.

