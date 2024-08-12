Steens woman dies in crash with deputy responding to emergency

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 12 in Steens.

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Steens woman died after a collision with a Lowndes County deputy.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were responding to an active domestic violence call with lights and sirens on.

The first deputy passed 85-year-old Sarah Jackson.

Hawkins tells WCBI a second deputy was about to go around Jackson when she turned left and there was a t-bone collision.

Both vehicles flipped.

The deputy’s vehicle flipped multiple times and ended up in the woods.

The deputy and Jackson were removed with the help of the jaws of life.

Jackson was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle where she died a short time later from her injuries.

The deputy has been treated and released for her injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

