STEM camp underway in Noxubee

Noxubee County, MISS (WCBI) – An Engineering Enrichment Camp is underway in Noxubee County this week.

The camp is called Creative Minds and it’s all about STEM concepts.

It’s for rising 8th graders at BF Liddell Middle School.

This is the very first year for the even to take place.

The goal is for the camp is to expose students to technology, engineering, science and math. It’s like a big step in our life to help us learn stuff so we will know it when we get in the 9th grade,” said Career and Technical Center Director James Covington.

Campers are also doing early ACT prep this week.