Stephen D. Lee Home hosts 62nd annual bake sale in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Customers were lining up early to get a taste of delicious desserts and treats at the Stephen D. Lee home in Columbus.

This was all part of the 62nd annual “Country Store Bake Sale”.

The event served as a fundraiser for the upkeep up the museum and event site.

The association for the preservation of antiques hosted the bake sale, while members provided the homemade treats.

Snack buyers were able to take a free tour of the home during the event.

