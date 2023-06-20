Steps move forward on process to build Golden Triangle’s new megasite

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The steps to get the newest megasite built just got a little bit closer.

Chief Executive Officer for the Golden Triangle LINK Joe Max Higgins went before the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors to start the process on the next steps needed to take.

This will be the Golden Triangle’s fifth megasite.

The 1,500 acres of land sit just north of Paccar.

“Today we asked the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors to commit $250,000 towards due diligence cost on Megasite CINCO. The Lowndes County industrial authority last week approved an additional $250,000 upon the supervisor’s approval so we’ve got the green light now to spend $500,000 on cultural resources, surveys, service engineering, and loan and grant preparation,” said Higgins.

Higgins is expected to start work on these tasks by July 1.

