Still no arrest in Lowndes County deadly shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is still no arrest in deadly shooting in Lowndes County.

22-year-old Lamaceo Smith was found shot to death on Kaye Drive, near the community center in Columbus Heights.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says 9-1-1 got a call about the gunfire around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators are hoping someone will come forward to help them find the person responsible.

If you have any information about the homicide call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 Tips app.