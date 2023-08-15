Still unanswered questions in Nettie Davis, Charles Penson case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Although charges have been dropped against a Tupelo councilwoman and a pastor for allegedly violating state election laws, the pair’s attorney says there are still some unanswered questions.

On Monday, charges were dropped against Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Pastor Charles Penson, as part of a settlement with the District Attorney. Davis was accused of promoting a raffle to encourage voting in the 2021 city elections.

Pastor Penson was accused of encouraging cash awards for churches with the oldest and youngest voter, and the most members voting.

Attorney Jim Waide said although the issue was settled, there are still some unanswered questions regarding common practices to encourage people to vote.

“When people have a cookout say at the courthouse and say, after you vote, come get a hamburger, hotdog, and it’s free, it is a reward of financial value, it’s done encourage voting, so the issue is still unresolved, does that violate the statue, no one knows the answer to that and won’t know the answer until someone has a cookout and DA goes and arrests someone having cookout because it’s a cash award done in exchange for voting,” Waide.

Davis will pay a fine of around $700, and will still get to keep her seat on the city council.

