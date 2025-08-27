‘Still Unwritten’: Natasha Bedingfield brings her chart-topping, TikTok-ing hits to The Hump for Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Sources from an MSU Press Release say that TikTokers and social media fanatics, it’s time to continue the “Unwritten” dance challenge—this time listening to Natasha Bedingfield belt out the hit song at Bulldog Bash.

Grammy-nominated Bedingfield takes the stage in The Hump at Mississippi State on Friday, Oct.3, to belt out a string of hits along with her 2004 album title track “Unwritten.” Concert goers also can sing to 2008’s “Pocket Full of Sunshine” and “Love Like This,” and 2010’s “Strip Me,” which charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Ranked by VH1 on its list of “100 Greatest Women in Music,” she has sold over 10 million albums and 10 million singles, totaling more than 20 million records worldwide.

Just last year, her smash “Unwritten” had a resurgence in popularity, charting again due to its feature in the film “Anyone But You” and popularity on TikTok through mall flash mobs and moves by masked dancers in bright sweatpants.

Tickets go live tomorrow [Aug. 28] at 10 a.m. at www.hailstate.evenue.net/. Students can claim one free ticket, and non-students can claim four. Those who do not have an account can create one.

Then, the tickets should be added to the ticketholder’s digital wallet app. Tickets are transferable and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Screenshots of tickets are not accepted and must be in the ticketholder’s digital wallet app.

Bulldog Bash also includes the Maroon Market outside The Hump beginning at noon. The market showcases local musicians on stage and features art, and food vendors. The entire event is sponsored by MSU’s Student Association.

Doors to The Hump open at 6 p.m. for ticketholders only. Mainstage music begins at 7 p.m.

Opening act for this year’s Bash will be the winner of the Battle of the Bands sponsored by MSU’s Music Makers Productions. It happens Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

For more information on Bulldog Bash, including sponsorship opportunities, see www.msubulldogbash.com, contact the MSU Center for Student Activities at 662-325-2930 or visit the office in Colvard Student Union, Suite 314.loca

MSU Bulldog Bash is online at www.msubulldogbash.com, on Facebook @MSUbulldogbash and Instagram @msubulldogbash.

