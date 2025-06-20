STING Agents make a drug arrest in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve ever wondered if tips on the P3 app work, here’s your proof.

Agents with Lowndes County’s STING Unit received information through the app about drug activity involving a red Dodge Durango with a black hood.

Patrol deputies located the Durango and pulled it over at 10th Avenue North and Railroad Street in Columbus.

The driver, and only occupant of the SUV, ran from the scene and into a nearby store, where investigators said he tried to hide fentanyl powder on a store shelf.

Agents recovered about five grams worth of Fentanyl, Marijuana, and Prescription Pills, which they say may be counterfeit and contain fentanyl also.

They also reportedly found a loaded rifle, scales, and baggies in the vehicle.

They arrested the driver, Rakeem Wilson.

He is currently charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Other charges are possible.

