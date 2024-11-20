Stolen car examination by Police leads to weed bust in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the suspect in a shooting that caused damage to a Columbus school bus has had a positive, if unintended result.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said since that shooting on November 18, phones at the department have been lighting up with tips about the suspect’s vehicle.

One of those tips led officers to Columbus’s Southside.

While police were canvassing the area they noticed a couple of vehicles at a vacant lot.

One of the cars was similar to the suspected shooting vehicle.

When officers approached the car, they reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana.

They called in the tag and the car had been reported stolen out of Memphis.

K-9 Bubba was brought in. He alerted on the car.

A search reportedly turned up 3 pounds of pot and a large amount of cash.

While it wasn’t the arrest police hoped to make, Chief Daughtry said there is a lesson for other lawbreakers.

“we’re going to make a lot of people uncomfortable. You want to shoot in this city? We’re going to make people uncomfortable. And, unfortunately, well, fortunately for us, unfortunately for him, we made them uncomfortable,” said Columbus Police chief Joseph Daughtry.

Mondrel Averheart of Columbus was arrested. The specific charges have not been released.

