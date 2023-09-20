Stolen car found burned, shot up in Noxubee County

Stolen car found burned, shot up in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen car was found burned in Noxubee County. This 2019 Kia Optima was found on Honey Lake Road. As officers looked over the vehicle, they found bullet holes in the car.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the vehicle was reported stolen last Friday.

Now, investigators are trying to find the person who took the car and burned it.

Police also do not know if anyone was injured when the car was shot up.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109 or Macon police at (662)726-5847. You can also use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter