Stolen Car Leads To Two Lowndes County Arrests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County men are accused of taking a car and selling it for scrap.

Anthony Handley, 26, and William Langley, 19, are both charged with grand larceny.

Lowndes County deputies were called about a possible stolen car.

The victim left the vehicle at a home on Highway 373 with the intention of returning to get it and then received a call saying the car was missing.

Investigators say Handley and Langley took the vehicle to a Highway 45 scrap yard and it was crushed.

Langley was recently indicted for grand larceny on an unrelated case.

He remains in jail.

Handley is out on bond.