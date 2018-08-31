Stolen Car Leads To Two Lowndes County Arrests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County men are accused of taking a car and selling it for scrap.
Anthony Handley, 26, and William Langley, 19, are both charged with grand larceny.
- Advertisement -
Lowndes County deputies were called about a possible stolen car.
The victim left the vehicle at a home on Highway 373 with the intention of returning to get it and then received a call saying the car was missing.
Investigators say Handley and Langley took the vehicle to a Highway 45 scrap yard and it was crushed.
Langley was recently indicted for grand larceny on an unrelated case.
He remains in jail.
Handley is out on bond.