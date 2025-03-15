Stolen car pursuit in Lowndes County leads to crash in Lamar Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss./LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – On Friday morning, March 15, a vehicle parked at the intersection of Jemison Road and Highway 12 was reported stolen.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over.

The vehicle fled onto Highway 12 and crossed into Alabama.

Lamar County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks just before reaching the city limits of Vernon.

To avoid the stop sticks, the driver swerved off the roadway and struck a culvert.

The stolen vehicle then started to roll, and four people inside the car were ejected.

One person was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other three were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus with minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and all four people will face charges in Mississippi and Alabama.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.