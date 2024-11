Stolen car pursuit in Tupelo leads to a felony arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police make an arrest after the pursuit of stolen car.

49-year-old Joshua Butler was charged with felony fleeing and possession of stolen property.

TPD officers attempted to stop Butler after spotting a vehicle that was reported stolen in Alabama.

The chase started near East Main Street and Highway 45. It ended on McCullough Boulevard.

Bond for Butler was set at $35,000.

