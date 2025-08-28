Stolen firearm investigation leads to an arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police busted a suspected car burglar who may have made off with a gun.

Last Friday, August 22, officers were called to the Mall at Barnes Crossing for a car burglary.

The victim said someone broke into their vehicle and stole a firearm.

The investigation led police to identify 18-year-old Lakendrick Holleman as a suspect.

Holleman was arrested on Monday, August 25.

He is charged with two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

