OXFORD (WCBI) – A changing story lands on Oxford man in jail on gun charges. 31 yeas\r old Jeremy Lovelace was initially a burglary suspect so officers went to his home to investigate.

Lovelace had a gun in his home and told police it belonged to him. A serial number check turned up the fact the gun was stolen. That’s when Lovelace said he had bought the gun from another person. He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.