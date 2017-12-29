Stolen Items Moved Across State

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Stolen equipment from south Mississippi gets recovered in Monroe County earlier this morning.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the stolen merchandise is worth thousands of dollars

The items were located at a house on Brown Road in a trailer full of things belonging to George County.

Cantrell believes the gear was taken to trade or sell for drugs.

The investigation started Thursday after investigators received a tip from a pawn shop in Nettleton.

“The store owner’s antennas went up and he says there’s something going on here and contacts law enforcement and we start putting it together and find out that there’s a lot of items from George County that are missing and we just kind of put it together and investigated and we, like this morning, we found a lot of items and still recovering things as we speak,” says Cantrell.

Cantrell says Steven Camp, Jason Sargent, and Michael Hill are persons of interest in this case.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation with the Nettleton Police Department and the George County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information or know where any other stolen items may be, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 662-369-2468.