Stolen tractor from Carroll County recovered in Yazoo County

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office finds a stolen tractor two counties away and helps expose an alleged multi-county theft ring in the process.

The investigation began when this John Deere Tractor, valued at around $60,000 was reported stolen in Carroll County.

The trail of evidence led them to Yazoo County, where a person had reportedly bought the stolen tractor for $20,000.

That person faces potential charges in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office turned the case over to the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau.

Agents with MALT B uncovered a multi-county theft ring.

They expect to make several arrests as a result of their investigation.

