Stolen vehicle recovered: Oxford police arrest 19-year-old driver

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest.

On October 6, an Oxford police officer made a traffic stop in the city.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Isabella Findley of Como for possession of stolen property.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter