Stolen vehicle report leads to arrests in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A report of a stolen vehicle led to several arrests in Tupelo.
On Saturday, April 15, Tupelo Police were called to a business for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was GPS-enabled, and officers were able to track it to Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive.
While they were investigating the theft, they arrested several people for a variety of misdemeanor charges.
They also arrested Ckelaun Nash.
Nash was charged with Grand Larceny.
A judge set his bond at $10,000.