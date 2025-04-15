Stolen vehicle report leads to arrests in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A report of a stolen vehicle led to several arrests in Tupelo.

On Saturday, April 15, Tupelo Police were called to a business for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was GPS-enabled, and officers were able to track it to Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive.

While they were investigating the theft, they arrested several people for a variety of misdemeanor charges.

They also arrested Ckelaun Nash.

Nash was charged with Grand Larceny.

A judge set his bond at $10,000.

