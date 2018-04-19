‘Stop the Hurt’ Conference hopes to help and heal famililes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Social workers, law enforcement personnel and other professionals spent the day learning how to better spot and prevent child abuse and neglect.

The annual “Stop the Hurt” conference took place at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center in Tupelo. The meeting featured experts speaking on a variety of topics, along with representatives from organizations that provide help and healing to children and families.

Organizers say they hope people get a better understanding of the resources and help available to those facing abuse.

“Always be aware and report and make awareness regarding child abuse and neglect and to educate anybody you can on those issues so we can provide help and assistance to those children,” says Casey Williams, conference chairman.

This is the 30th “Stop the Hurt ” Conference.

It is held each April, which is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.