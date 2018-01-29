Stores Are Already Stocked For Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As January comes to an end, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.

Businesses have already started preparing the upcoming holiday.

The National Retail Federation reports that Americans are expected to spend over a billion dollars for Valentine’s Day.

It’s not even February yet, but when you walk into stores, you might think different.

Red and pink candy, chocolate hearts, and gift baskets are already out at Food Giant in Columbus.

“You’ve got your candy. Got your bear in the back. All kinds of little goodies,” says Food Giant cashier, Rebekah Thompson.

Thompson says Valentine’s Day shipments start rolling in before Christmas is even over.

“It’s very hectic. They go through a lot, you know? A lot of trucks have to come in and you know, it’s a lot, you’ve got to put on the shelves and keep on the shelves for people.”

Thompson says Valentine’s Day brings in a nice profit to stores, but it’s hard to keep the shelves full.

“They start setting it out, probably in January, early January, right after Christmas, and people start buying it as soon as they start putting it out.”

Customer Amecia Richards says she started seeing Valentine items the day after Christmas and feels like everyone just goes from one holiday to the next.

“We’re taking one holiday and blending it in with another. We’re not getting one opportunity to enjoy one holiday from the next. It’s just all put in their together.”

Deli cashier Shaquela Thompson says stores have to prepare early for holidays to get ready for the rush of customers.

“It’s very hectic. The bakery has to get started making the cupcakes and the cakes and we have Valentine’s Day cookies.”

The bakery started baking their sweet treats last week, but requests for the Valentine’s Day goodies start much sooner.

“They love the cookies, like even like, before like, around Christmas time, they were looking for the cookies.”