Stores and businesses prepare for the Thanksgiving crowd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Grocery stores are probably the busiest places to be.

Shoppers are out grabbing last minute items for their Thanksgiving feasts or maybe they are just getting started.

Either way, stores have been preparing for this day for weeks.

The shelves have to be stocked and enough employees in place to help with the rush.

Some of the must needs are classics you might see at every dinning table this Thanksgiving.

“Most people are getting turkeys and hams. They’re getting their sides to go with their entrées, getting desserts, just… it’s usually a little bit everything but mostly it’s just everything that surrounds you know your turkeys and your hams. It’s probably our busiest day of the year other than Christmas Eve. Christmas Eve is usually pretty busy and then July 4 pretty busy too, but usually right before Thanksgiving is one because everybody celebrates Thanksgiving,” said John Kemp, Assistant Manager of Sunflower.

Some stores, including Sunflower, have adjusted their hours to close on Thanksgiving.

This allows employees to enjoy the holiday with their family.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X