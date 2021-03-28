ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Severe weather can leave lots of damage. Early Sunday morning some Aberdeen residents heard and saw some of the damage from overnight storms.

“I praise God and give him the highest praise that you know he spared our life,” said Aberdeen resident Kim Payne.

Sunday mornings storm left some Aberdeen residents without power and with tree branches and debris down. Kim Payne’s tree fell from her backyard onto her house. Fortunately, there was no damage done to her home or family, and she encourages people to take storm signs seriously.

“Just because you don’t hear the sirens if you hear lighting and thunder always try to you know to keep an eye out and be watchful and that’s what I did last night. Once I woke up at 3:33 a.m. I took shelter in the bathroom until it passed over,” said Payne.

Aberdeen resident Dwight Stevens didn’t see quite as much debris in his yard, but across the street, at Acker Park, it was a different story.

“I take care of the park. We had one complete tree down and another one big limbs falling off the tree so we’ve had quite a bit of damage around town,” said Stevens.

Stevens said the age of the trees may have something to do with the damage.

“In Aberdeen, we have a lot of old trees some of them are 150 years old and they’ve about lived their life and we lose one of them every storm that comes through and the damage usually is that they fall on powerlines,” said Stevens.

Payne was thankful that the roles weren’t reversed.

” I’m just thankful to be here and I’m thankful that God kept his hands and arms of protection around me and my daughter as we were here during all of this and with this tree falling because it could have gone the other way, but it didn’t,” said Payne.

Both residents cleaned their yards and say the Aberdeen Electric Department will finish the rest in a timely manner.

” We have a good bunch here with our electric department they get right on things they should have it cleaned up,” said Stevens.

If trees and large branches fell around you. Contact your local emergency service.