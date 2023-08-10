Storm chances remain Thursday and Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered storms will stick around the next several days. The pattern may become slightly less active early next week.

THURSDAY: Storms in the morning will slowly move out of the region, leaving a mostly dry midday/early afternoon. Additional storm development is possible across northern MS in the afternoon hours, but the coverage should remain fairly scattered. Highs may hold in the upper 80s in areas where clouds are more stubborn! Other areas will likely see highs back in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered afternoon storms continue with highs staying in the lower 90s.

WEEKEND: The active “northwest flow” pattern from the week will linger about, suggesting we’re not totally clear of additional storm complexes moving through. Having said that, we should trend back to slightly more “normal” summer weather – highs up in the mid 90s with some heavy afternoon storms…staying below severe limits.

NEXT WEEK: Signs are we may trend less active by Monday and Tuesday. This may also come with a slight decrease in temperature & humidity, but it will still fee like mid August for the most part!