Storm chances returning

SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday, Friday, and perhaps into Saturday as an upper level disturbance drifts through the region. Rain chances will lower a bit by Sunday but return early next week. We’re still monitoring 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin that could impact parts of the Southeast sometime next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few early evening showers are possible otherwise expect a pretty quiet evening and night with partly cloudy skies. Lows should dip back into the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain light from the north.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day with the chance of rain about 60%. Activity that develops should gradually weaken during the evening hours. Lows remain in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. An isolated shower or storm can’t be totally ruled out but rain chances are 20% or less. Highs climb back into the low 90s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Seasonably warm and humid conditions with highs in the low 90s and a daily 30% chance of passing showers and storms. Lows in the lower 70s.

TROPICS: There are two items of interest that are being watched. One is moving through the Caribbean Sea and another one is out in the Atlantic. Both features are drifting back to the WNW and have a good chance of development over the coming days. Some impacts are possible across the Southeast by early next week. If nothing else they may transport a lot of moisture in our region even if they don’t develop into a named storm.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App