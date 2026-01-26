Storm damage and hazardous conditions prompt closing of state parks

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Citing what it calls hazardous conditions caused by a significant winter ice storm, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks has closed nine state parks across North Mississippi. Most of those are in the WCBI viewing area.

They include: Wall Doxey, J.P. Coleman, Tishomingo, Trace, Tombigbee, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and John W. Kyle State Parks.

MDWFP says widespread power and water outages, along with safety concerns such as, downed trees and debris have made the complete closure of the parks necessary for the time being.

The department is cancelling all existing reservations in the affected parks from now through Monday February 2.

Impacted guests will receive full refunds associated with those reservations.

Extensions of the closings are possible depending on conditions at the individual parks.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.