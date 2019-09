COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another round of storm debris pickup is underway in Columbus.

Residents are asked to have any debris they want picked up pushed to the roadway immediately.

There is no charge for pickup of the debris.

Looks Great Services boom trucks are working in all areas that had debris from the storm. The company is picking up both construction and vegetation debris.

This pickup is part of the FEMA public assistance program funded by the federal government.