Storm potential gears up for the end of the week and weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions will be staying calm for a few more hours. Friday evening through Sunday morning will be the time to be weather aware. Pay attention to your surroundings.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Relatively calm conditions overnight. Temperatures will be mild, in the upper 50s. With passing clouds, the beginning of the lunar eclipse may be able to be seen. If you are up that late/early.

FRIDAY DAY: During the day, it will be disbelievingly pleasant. Temperatures will try to work back into the lower 80s. The sun will be shining through clouds filling in. There will be a nice warm day, with a breezy. Gusts could pick up to be about 20-30 MPH throughout the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: With help from the daytime heating cooking the air during the day, the other ingredients will become more favorable for severe storms going overnight and into Saturday morning. With slightly drier air, storms may have a harder time developing. Friday night is being considered a “conditional” threat. IF the storms form, the environment would highly support all modes of severe hazards. So you will need to stay on top of your weather plan. Potential for any storm development would be highest from midnight to 6AM, going into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Saturday is the day we are really keeping our eyes on. Trends are leaning towards a SIGNIFICANT weather day. Uncertainty is still in play, as questions of timing are unanswered. Showers and storms are likely to develop over central MS and push North towards TN. The environment will then be set for supercell storms to form from lunchtime and on into the evening. Any supercell storms would be very capable to produce all forms of a severe weather threat, including STRONG or long-lived tracks going into Alabama.

Being safe means being prepared – Know what county you live in. Have multiple ways of receiving your watches and warnings. Charge your electronics. Set up your safe places so all of your essentials are ready to go. Wear closed-toed shoes. Bring in any objects from outside or tie them down.