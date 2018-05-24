Storm quickly sweeps through Columbus, leaving some in the dark

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A strong storm turns out the lights in North Columbus, creating a traffic nightmare.

Several traffic lights from along 18th Avenue, Highway 45 and Military Road.

Traffic backed up as officers worked to clear the intersections.

Columbus Light and Water says three substations went down, causing nearly half of its customers to be in the dark.

Lightning appears to be the cause.

There were also reports of at least six trees down in the city.

No injuries were reported.

Crews worked quickly to restore power and clear the streets from debris.

A viewer sent in the below picture of small hail pellets that came down during the storm.