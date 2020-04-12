Storm shelter openings

- Calhoun County
- Pittsboro Fire Station
- Jimmy Beckley Drive (Bruce)
- Bruce Fire station
- Clay County
- Clay County storm shelters are open. One is at the Fire Dept. on Brame Avenue and another is at Fire Dept. on Dunlap Road. Wear something to cover your mouth and nose.
- Chickasaw County
- Over 30 storm shelters
- Every fire department has storm shelter
- Call 662-448-1012 to find best shelter to go to.
- Choctaw County
- Choctaw County Courthouse
- Lowndes County
- Caledonia: Caledonia Elementary School
- Columbus: Lowndes County Career Tech Center
- New Hope: New Hope High School
- Montgomery County
- Moore Memorial Methodist Church Education Building open.
- Monroe County
- Amory: West Amory Community Center, 111th Street
- Amory: East Amory Community Center, Crump Boulevard
- Amory: Baseball Complex, Concord Avenue
- Amory: Basement of City Hall
- Aberdeen: Public Works Building
- Aberdeen: Fire Department
- Aberdeen: Newberger Park (Northside) Long Street
- Hamilton: Dome beside the School
- Smithville: The Dom
- Oktibbeha County
- Starkville: Lynn Lane / Industrial Park Road
- Pickens County, Al.
- Aliceville, 751 5th NW, Aliceville Al, 35442
- Aliceville, 332 erd Ave NE, Aliceville, Al 35442
- Zion Community, 3368 Zion Rd, Gordo, AL
- Pickensville, 11 Jackson-Ferry Rd., Pickensville, AL 35447
- Carrollton, 41 Elliott St, Carrollton, Al 35447
- Sapps Community: 4216 M L King Road, Aliceville, AL, 35442
- Forest Community: 112 Bains Road, Ethelsville, AL 35461
- Forest Community: 71 Co. Rd 89, Ethelsville, AL
- Hughes Town Community: 897 Roland Bate Road, Carrollton, AL 35441
- Shade Road Community: 240 Shade Road, Aliceville, AL 35442
- Reform: 800 park Dr., Reform, AL 35481
- Palmetto Community: 51 School Circle, Reform, AL 35481
- Hintontown Community, 1184 M L K Road, Alicevlile, AL 35442
- Sommerville Community, 7420 County Road 13, Aliceville AL 35442
- Gordo, 401 4th Ave NW, Gordo, AL 35446
- Webster County
- East Webster High School
- Winston County
- Dome in Louisville
- Cafeteria at Nanih Waiya Attendance Center
