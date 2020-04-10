Storm Shelter In Vernon, AL Will Be Open This Weekend

VERNON, AL. (WCBI)-Communities in our area will be working to balance storm safety and social distancing this weekend.

In Vernon, Alabama, the town’s only storm shelter will be open on Sunday.

The Mayor Glenn Crawford is asking those who come to bring face masks, gloves, and blankets if they want.

Gloves will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have their own.

“It’s important because a lot of people don’t live in the kind of structure that can withstand the type of winds and tornadoes that come through,” said Mayor Crawford. “This shelter is rated for tornadoes with winds up to 260 mph. Most homes can’t handle that. If you’re home by yourself or elderly and not sure that you feel safe at home, that’s what the shelter is here for.”

For anyone looking to go to the shelter this weekend, it’s located next to Vernon City Hall on the McDonald’s side.