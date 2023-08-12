Storms Clear Out For Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few scattered thunderstorms continue throughout this evening, but should clear out heading into the overnight hours. For your Sunday, there is a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, but most of us will stay dry throughout the most part of the day. However, the good news is that the rain should all be cleared out just in time to start our next work week.

TONIGHT – The thunderstorms continue to affect our far eastern counties for this evening, with the main severe weather threat remains into portions of Alabama. Heading into the overnight hours, everything will clear out to leave us with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will also cool off tonight and reach an overnight low of 76.

TOMORROW – There remains a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms for your Sunday afternoon, however the majority of our viewing area will remain dry. It will be another extremely hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98! Heat index values will be in the triple digits, so we remain under another Heat Warning until 8 PM Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK – Starting off our next work week extremely hot and dry. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s for the first part of the week until a cold front passes and cools us off back into the 80s! Skies remain mostly clear for the rest of next week!