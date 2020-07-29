More storms coming our way

SUMMARY: Rain chances will remain elevated through Saturday with deep tropical moisture, a weak front, and little disturbances in place. Any location may get some locally heavy rainfall along with the chance for some gusty breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few lingering showers or storms possible. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Clusters of showers and storms from time to time. Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and occasional gusty breezes. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Rain chances lower but a few pop-up cells are possible each and every day. Highs stay in the upper 80s to around 90 with slightly cooler overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

TROPICS: A tropical disturbance near Puerto Rico may become a tropical storm later tonight or Thursday morning as it moves towards Florida. Recent data suggest the system will curve away from our region before it would become a concern for the northern Gulf Coast.

