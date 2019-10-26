Storms Damage Parts of Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI)- Damage was reported across Winston County.

A tree fell on a home on Pearson road and a house on Old Robinson Road.

No was injured.

Winston County Emergency Management Director Buddy King says that the past twenty-four hours have taken their toll.

“Through Winston County, we have a lot of trees down we experienced about 4 1/2 inches of rain over the last 24 hours and then to get tropical-storm-force winds on top of that we’ve had a lot of trees that have been uprooted because of the wind,” said King.

Crews are out working to restore power.