Storms likely for Friday & watching the tropics into the weekend

SUMMARY: Showers and storms are likely for your Friday into Saturday with lower rain chances Sunday. We’re watching two tropical systems, Tropical Depression 14/Marco in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic. Both could impact areas along the Gulf Coast by early next week. Be sure to stay with WCBI throughout the weekend into next week for updates on any impacts that could occur here.

FRIDAY: We’re waking up to overcast cloudy skies this Friday. Keep the umbrella and rain gear handy as we’ll have a likely chance of numerous showers and storms this afternoon & evening. The cloud cover & rain will keep highs in the mid 80s. Light SE winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies overnight after a chance of a shower or storm early evening. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a chance of scattered pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows near 70 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Overall quiet with a mix of sun & clouds. A few spotty showers or t-showers can’t be totally ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK/TROPICS: The forecast for our area next week is going to be highly dependent on where Laura and Marco end up. We may end up having showers, storms, and heavy rain OR much drier and warmer weather. Thankfully we have many days to keep watching and updating the forecast so stay tuned.

