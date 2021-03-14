A few storms Monday, severe weather possible Wednesday

Our stretch of dry weather will come to an end overnight as a round of showers and storms moves in. These storms will last off-and-on into Monday afternoon. Another round of storms is likely on Wednesday, and those could come with a threat for severe weather.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will fill back into the area with a few showers developing after midnight. Most of the rain will hold off until sunrise on Monday. Lows will be near 60 with a southeasterly wind.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: A line of storms will push through the area between about 6 am and lunchtime on Monday. These storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain as they come through. While our severe weather threat is low with this round, a few lingering storms Monday afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado, especially in West Alabama. Again, that threat is on the lower end, and any severe weather threat will be totally done by 6 pm at the latest. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a breezy southwesterly wind.

TUESDAY: Off-and-on showers are possible through the day on Tuesday, especially south of Highway 82. We aren’t really expecting any widespread storms, but some thunder is possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Our second round of storms will arrive on Wednesday. After some morning rain, we could get a bit of a break or even see some sunshine by the afternoon. We expect the best chance of storms to be Wednesday afternoon and evening, possibly past sunset. These storms could be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes. Take some time now to review your severe weather safety plan. The most important things are to have a way to get the warning and know where to go if a warning is issued.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: The end of the week and weekend will be cooler, but some sunshine will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter