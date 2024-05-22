Storms move in today and continue through the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloudy skies and thunderstorms look to push into NE Mississippi for our Wednesday. Some of these storms could be stronger at times, so we are under a severe weather risk with the strongest storms to the Northwest. Warmer temperatures and scattered thunderstorms continue into Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT – We have a warm and stormy day in store for our Wednesday. A low pressure system situated to our West will push to the Northeast that allows for thunderstorms to develop ahead of the stationary front. Most of the storms look to push into NE Mississippi just after lunchtime with the strongest storms to the Northwest. Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s by this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the low 70s tonight.

TOMORROW – Looking ahead towards our Thursday, scattered thunderstorms will be likely in the early morning hours and will gradually work their way eastward through the early afternoon. We look to have a break from the rain for the early portion of the evening before another road of scattered storms pushes through overnight and into Friday morning.

THIS WEEK – More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.