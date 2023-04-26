Storms moving in for the Deep South

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Clouds have filled back in and the rain has been light. The chance for showers and storms will increase overnight and throughout Thursday. Friday will dry out before another round over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: With heavy cloudy coverage, temperatures tonight will remain mild. Low temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s. Rain showers will continued to be scattered throughout the night, with a few thunderstorms possible.

THURSDAY: Rain will continue across the state. The first wave of rain will push to the South, bring scattered showers to NE MS. A few may be locally heavy. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. During the afternoon, with some warming, we could see redevelopment bringing heavier showers and storms across northern Mississippi. Low temperatures will be mild again in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: The rain showers will take a break for the end of the week. Temperatures will be back in the middle 70s. Sky conditions will be mostly to partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Rain returns! High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s over the weekend. Cloud coverage will become heavy again and bring in another round of showers. Overnight low temperatures will drop from the middle 50s Saturday to the middle 40s on Sunday.